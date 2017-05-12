Watch: Think this morning's grab was a fluke? What about this carbon copy catch by a soaring Martin Guptill THREE years ago!

Martin Guptill stole the show and Lendl Simmons' wicket this morning in the Indian Premier League, but it's not the first time he's made a soaring one-handed grab on the boundary - just ask Kevin Pietersen.

Guptill dismissed Mumbai Indians' Simmons this morning with the acrobatic catch in Kings XI Punjab's 7 run win, but thoughts about the take being a fluke or one-off can be dismissed thanks to a 2014 Caribbean Premier League game where Guptill dismissed Pietersen in near-identical fashion.

Pietersen, in his outing in the CPL playing for St Lucia Zouks, had his innings cut short thanks to a leaping grab by Guptill at long-on - the same fielder's position he was in this morning when he dismissed Simmons.

Not only was the fielding position the same, but the jump, right-handed stretch, landing and celebratory trot were all carbon copies of the 2014 grab.