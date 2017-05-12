Watch: Think this morning's grab was a fluke? What about this carbon copy catch by a soaring Martin Guptill THREE years ago!

Source:
Martin Guptill stole the show and Lendl Simmons' wicket this morning in the Indian Premier League, but it's not the first time he's made a soaring one-handed grab on the boundary - just ask Kevin Pietersen.
Guptill dismissed Mumbai Indians' Simmons this morning with the acrobatic catch in Kings XI Punjab's 7 run win, but thoughts about the take being a fluke or one-off can be dismissed thanks to a 2014 Caribbean Premier League game where Guptill dismissed Pietersen in near-identical fashion.
Pietersen, in his outing in the CPL playing for St Lucia Zouks, had his innings cut short thanks to a leaping grab by Guptill at long-on - the same fielder's position he was in this morning when he dismissed Simmons.
Not only was the fielding position the same, but the jump, right-handed stretch, landing and celebratory trot were all carbon copies of the 2014 grab.
With the bat, Guptill scored 36 runs for Punjab off 18 balls before he was dismissed by Karan Sharma.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport