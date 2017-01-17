 

Watch: 'They've gone absolutely nuts!' Kiwi's epic HAT-TRICK in Women's Big Bash sends everyone crazy

Kiwi bowler Amy Satterthwaite claimed the first hat-trick of the WBBL season to lift Hobart into the top four with a dominant six-wicket win over the Sydney Thunder last night.

NZ twirler does the impossible, bowling Hobart to victory over the Sydney Thunder.
Source: cricket.com.au

The New Zealand pace bowler snared 5-17 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart to help restrict the Thunder to 115-9 from their 20 overs before the home side chased down the victory target with 10 balls remaining.

The emphatic win put the Hurricanes third on the ladder with two rounds to play but left the defending champions' title defence in tatters.

The Thunder are now languishing in sixth place and two points out of finals contention with a weaker net run-rate than their rivals.

After former Southern Stars bowler Julie Hunter removed West Indian big-hitter Stafanie Taylor first ball, Alex Blackwell (49) and Rachael Haynes (36) threatened to take the game away from Hobart.

Satterthwaite then struck, first removing Haynes on the drive before having Blackwell caught at point as she threatened to fire late in the innings.

She then claimed last year's star power-hitter Naomi Stalenberg, Rene Farrell and had Lauren Cheatle caught at mid-off to complete the hat-trick.

"It's one of those things that sometimes just go your way," a modest Satterthwaite said.

"You've just got to enjoy it when it happens because it doesn't happen all the time."

In reply, the Hurricanes remained in control as Erin Burns (38) and Englishwoman Heather Knight (34 not out) completed the bulk of the run-chase.

Hobart are now one point clear of the Melbourne Stars and Brisbane in fourth and fifth, while the Thunder are one point further back in sixth.

