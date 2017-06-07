 

Watch: 'That's nasty!' Black Caps skipper Williamson cops a sickening blow to the head after stray bouncer

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson managed to soldier on after being struck in the head by a nasty bouncer by England's bowler Liam Plunkett, in their Champions Trophy ODI match in Cardiff this morning.

Kane Williamson shook off a bouncer by England's Liam Plunkett, going on to score 87 off 98 balls in his side's ODI loss in Cardiff.
During the 15th over Williamson ducked into a short delivery by Plunkett, with the ball striking the New Zealand skipper square on his helmet with a sickening thud.

Williamson took his time to compose himself after the incident and was seen by physiotherapists.

The New Zealand pace man has once again proved a star in the field, this time getting rid of England’s Moeen Ali with this fine effort.
He carried on batting and went on to score 87 runs off 98 balls.

England won the match by 87 runs, securing themselves a spot in Champions Trophy semi-finals.

