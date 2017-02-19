 

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

Cricket


Watch: 'That's bounced twice!' Kane Williamson bowls perhaps the worst ball in cricket history

Source:

SKY

He's magic with the bat in hand, but New Zealand's skipper won't want to watch this delivery again.
Source: SKY

Black Caps

