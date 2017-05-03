Watch: 'That's all power!' Big hitting Corey Anderson goes bonkers to lift Delhi to thrilling last over IPL win

Source:
Black Caps all-rounder Corey Anderson has steered his team the Delhi Daredevils to a six-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad after a handy knock with the bat in the Indian Premier League this morning.
The Daredevils restricted the Sunrisers to 185-3 after their 20 overs with the bat.
Anderson scored an unbeaten 41-runs, hitting two fours and three sixes, including the winning runs to win the match.
Delhi has kept their chances alive in the tournament and sit sixth on the IPL ladder with five games left to play.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport