Watch: 'That's all power!' Big hitting Corey Anderson goes bonkers to lift Delhi to thrilling last over IPL win

Black Caps all-rounder Corey Anderson has steered his team the Delhi Daredevils to a six-wicket win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad after a handy knock with the bat in the Indian Premier League this morning.

The Daredevils restricted the Sunrisers to 185-3 after their 20 overs with the bat.

Anderson scored an unbeaten 41-runs, hitting two fours and three sixes, including the winning runs to win the match.