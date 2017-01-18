 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Suspended funnyman McCullum burns teammate with brutal sideline sledge

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum had the Big Bash commentators in stitches, after responding to his Brisbane teammate's sledge that he was more than happy to miss the match against Melbourne Stars to focus more on his golfing game.

McCullum's Brisbane teammate Nathan Reardon said his skipper was happy to be sidelined so he could focus more on his golf game.
Source: SKY

Brisbane Heat didn't need the services of their suspended captain McCullum as they cruised to a seven-wicket win over the Melbourne Stars last night.

McCullum was suspended for one match following a slow over rate under his charge in his side's previous game against the Perth Scorchers.

The former New Zealand skipper watched his side's match against Melbourne from the bench and was confronted by commentator Damien Flemming about having no problems missing out on his team's Big Bash match.

Flemming joked around with McCullum questioning him about his priorities in playing for the Heat and his golfing game, McCullum replied with this classic response.

Fleming: Baz, how do you respond to criticism from your teammates - I don't need to mention names, they would be disappointed.

Nathan Reardon, saying you were happy to miss a (BBL) game to get your golf game going?

McCullum: Is that what he said? Good to know that. It's good to know these things.

Fleming: He said you needed to work on your chipping.

McCullum: Not just my chipping. Driving, putting, all my play actually.

I won't say I am upset about missing the game. I still had the luxury of playing some beautiful golf courses here in Melbourne.

It's quite hard when you play golf with 'Reardo' - he is a gun golfer but he is the tightest man alive so trying to get him to pay for anything is impossible. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

02:09
1
The 28-year-old first five says the deal with Montpellier was a real opportunity to go away and experience something different.

Aaron Cruden eyeing Lions Tour swansong despite ABs departure: 'I'll be working my butt off to make sure that happens'

00:48
2
Christchurch-born Heiden Bedwell-Curtis never thought he'd be back in Crusaders country after plying his trade with Manawatu.

New Crusaders flanker still in disbelief at Super call-up

00:30
3
The Swiss 17th seed took apart American Noah Rubin to move on to third round.

Australian Open crowd roar in delight as classy Roger Federer wraps up second round match in straight sets

00:22
4
McCullum's Brisbane teammate Nathan Reardon said his skipper was happy to be sidelined so he could focus more on his golf game.

Watch: Suspended funnyman McCullum burns teammate with brutal sideline sledge

00:43
5
The cricketers took time out from their preparations for the second Test against Bangladesh to work with the country’s future stars of the game.

Video: Black Caps get amongst it with fun drills for admiring youngsters at fundraising event in Christchurch

00:34
The All Blacks first-five has confirmed that 2017 is his final year playing rugby in NZ.

Watch: 'It is with great sadness that this will be my last year playing in NZ' - All Blacks star Aaron Cruden confirms French move in video to Kiwi public

Cruden has signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier.

00:30
The ice gets thick in Antarctica, so once a year an icebreaker ship comes down to smash it up so supplies can come in.

Video: Icebreaker ship crunches through ice to carve way for supplies to Antarctica

The US coastguard vessel is strong enough to break ice 4m thick.

00:26
After five hours and 15 minutes Ivo Karlovic claimed a marathon five-set victory over Horacio Zeballos.

Marathon match! Fist-pumping Croatian sets new Aussie Open record with thrilling five set finish

After five hours and 15 minutes, the beanpole Croatian eventually claimed a marathon five-set win over Horaico Zeballos.

01:40

Power restored to Wellington suburb as high winds hit

A deepening low approaching from the Tasman is causing problems for people in the capital and beyond.

02:18
Corrections bosses have put into place an emergency plan that will see women sleep overnight at the courthouse.

Soaring female prison population could see inmates sleeping in court cells

Female prisoners could be driven to a nearby court for the night and returned to jail the next morning as a last resort, 1 NEWS can reveal.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ