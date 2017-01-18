Watch: Suspended funnyman McCullum burns teammate with brutal sideline sledge

Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum had the Big Bash commentators in stitches, after responding to his Brisbane teammate's sledge that he was more than happy to miss the match against Melbourne Stars to focus more on his golfing game.

Brisbane Heat didn't need the services of their suspended captain McCullum as they cruised to a seven-wicket win over the Melbourne Stars last night.

McCullum was suspended for one match following a slow over rate under his charge in his side's previous game against the Perth Scorchers.

The former New Zealand skipper watched his side's match against Melbourne from the bench and was confronted by commentator Damien Flemming about having no problems missing out on his team's Big Bash match.

Flemming joked around with McCullum questioning him about his priorities in playing for the Heat and his golfing game, McCullum replied with this classic response.

Fleming: Baz, how do you respond to criticism from your teammates - I don't need to mention names, they would be disappointed.

Nathan Reardon, saying you were happy to miss a (BBL) game to get your golf game going?

McCullum: Is that what he said? Good to know that. It's good to know these things.

Fleming: He said you needed to work on your chipping.

McCullum: Not just my chipping. Driving, putting, all my play actually.

I won't say I am upset about missing the game. I still had the luxury of playing some beautiful golf courses here in Melbourne.