Watch: The stunning moment underdogs Scotland seal first ODI win over England

The six-run win saw Scotland get one over their arch-rivals in style.
00:41
1
Lomu died suddenly in November 2015, today his family and rugby luminaries were present at the unveiling.

Watch: The moment All Blacks great Jonah Lomu’s headstone is unveiled in special ceremony in Auckland

01:11
2
The All Blacks coach is confident there's more to come from his side, despite a 52-11 win over France.

Five things we learned about All Blacks' first Test match against France

02:40
3
Rush, a former All Black, said Lomu was an amazing athlete and person at the unveiling of his headstone in Auckland.

Watch: 'We love him' - Eric Rush pays tribute to 'great' Jonah Lomu at unveiling of All Blacks legend's headstone

4
UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker with his family after his second fight with Yoel Romero at UFC 225 in Chicago.

'Respect' - Kiwi UFC champ Robert Whittaker posts touching message of thanks after five round war against Yoel Romero

00:15
5
Hartley crashed out early at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve after an opening lap collision.

Watch: Spectacular collision sees Kiwi F1 driver Brendon Hartley crash out of Canadian GP during opening lap

The company which runs Mt Eden Prison have fronted up at Parliament today to face the corrections minister.

Gang violence blamed for rise in prisoners being restrained

Corrections chief executive Ray Smith says the a ballooning inmate population was more violent than ever.

Mr Bridges came in on nine per cent in a Newshub poll - still a way behind Jacinda Ardern, who gained 40 per cent.

'Amateur hour stuff' - Simon Bridges wastes no time ridiculing Government's backdown on Three Strikes law repeal

The Government will not bring its Three Strikes Law repeal before Cabinet as planned because NZ First won't support it.

00:41
02:40
04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.


 
