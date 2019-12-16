Watch: Struggling Jeet Raval cops savage sledge from Aussie quick moments before dismissal

Jeet Raval's recent struggles at the crease have been well-documented but Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc made sure to remind the Black Caps opener moments before dismissing him in yesterday's Test in Perth.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Raval - who has averaged just 7.33 runs in his last nine Test innings - had opened the second innings yesterday with one run from 18 deliveries when Starc took his shot at him.

"Wouldn't wanna ruin it — the last chance of your career," Starc taunted him.

Starc then added further sting to his words with a reference to the upcoming historic Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

"Christmas is pretty good when you have it off though... they do good lunches for Christmas in Melbourne."

The sharp words appeared to work though as Raval was dismissed three balls later when he gave up an easy catch to Nathan Lyon at point off a Starc ball.

Read more 1 NEWS cricket experts dissect Black Caps' first Test: Decent bowling, lack of 'mongrel' and what to do with Jeet Raval

The Black Caps went on to lose the opening match of the three-Test series by 296 runs with Raval only managing to contribute two runs combined from his two innings.

As harsh as Starc's words were, they may prove to be true with the Black Caps now facing a must-win situation in Melbourne and Raval's horror form becoming harder and harder to defend.

1 NEWS reporter and cricket fanatic Kimberlee Downs told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning she doesn't expect Raval's disappointing outing in Perth to be the last of his career, but it will likely bench him for the remaining two Tests.

"I would not be surprised if we didn't see him again for the rest of the series," Downs said.