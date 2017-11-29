Watch: Stony-faced cricketer Ben Stokes swarmed by media at Christchurch Airport, ahead of possible game for Canterbury

New Zealand-born English cricketer Ben Stokes has touched down in Christchurch but refuses to comment on whether he'll make himself available to play domestic cricket for Canterbury.

Stokes has been stood down from international duty by the English Cricket Board due to an ongoing investigation into a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub earlier this year.

The interim suspension has led Stokes to take some time away from the UK to see family and friends in New Zealand.

However, Stokes could also gear up for Canterbury in a game as early as this Sunday should an agreement be reached between the local cricket board and his agent.

The experience could be pivotal for the all-rounder, who could use the match as a warm-up in his whirlwind return to international cricket, should the UK police drop their investigation against him.