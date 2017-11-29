 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Stony-faced cricketer Ben Stokes swarmed by media at Christchurch Airport, ahead of possible game for Canterbury

share

Source:

1 NEWS

New Zealand-born English cricketer Ben Stokes has touched down in Christchurch but refuses to comment on whether he'll make himself available to play domestic cricket for Canterbury.

The NZ-born England all-rounder wasn't keen to chat about his playing future when he arrived in Christchurch.
Source: 1 NEWS

Stokes has been stood down from international duty by the English Cricket Board due to an ongoing investigation into a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub earlier this year.

The interim suspension has led Stokes to take some time away from the UK to see family and friends in New Zealand.

However, Stokes could also gear up for Canterbury in a game as early as this Sunday should an agreement be reached between the local cricket board and his agent.

The Black Caps coach says it gives domestic players a chance to show what they have against one of the best in the world.
Source: 1 NEWS

The experience could be pivotal for the all-rounder, who could use the match as a warm-up in his whirlwind return to international cricket, should the UK police drop their investigation against him.

England are currently 1-0 down in the Ashes series to Australia and if all goes in Stokes' favour, he could be rushed back into the side for the third Test in Perth starting on December 14.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:03
1
The NZ-born England all-rounder wasn't keen to chat about his playing future when he arrived in Christchurch.

Watch: Stony-faced cricketer Ben Stokes swarmed by media at Christchurch Airport, ahead of possible game for Canterbury

00:52
2
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

00:20
3
Hundreds of fans turned out dressed in red to welcome home their RLWC team.

Watch: Busload of jubilant schoolkids excited to welcome home their Tongan league heroes

03:49
4
Phil Gifford says if it were not a Pacific team playing England, the referee would have double-checked the video replay.

Referee Matt Cecchin overlooked for World Cup final after Tonga controversy

00:30
5
The United striker stopped Watford's hopes of a comeback with the final goal late in the 4-2 thriller.

Jesse Lingard weaves Watford defence in sensational 60m solo run before firing home game-clinching stunner

00:33
The slip in Birkenhead has now taken more than 50 square metres of land, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.

Watch: New drone footage shows scale of huge Auckland slip that's destroyed a carpark

Another slip took place at the site about 5pm yesterday, taking with it a piece of equipment.

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

03:24
Both agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.

Watch: Breakfast Club say nothing wrong with Golriz Ghahraman defending war criminals, but party could have been more upfront

Kieran McAnulty and Chris Bishop agreed it was not a bad thing to work as a defence lawyer for war criminals, but say the Green Party could have been more upfront about it.

01:40
Up to 12 per cent of children removed from their homes have been harmed while in care, and Andrew Becroft says an inquiry is due.

'It is utterly unacceptable' – Children's Commissioner horrified at number of Kiwi kids harmed while in care

Up to 12 per cent of children removed from their homes have been harmed while in care.

04:36
Chief Executive Ashley Church says the private sector is part of the solution – not the problem.

Rental prices will rise until 'envy-fuelled attacks' on investors stop, Property Institute says

Ashley Church says a capital gains tax would be "insane" and would have "the opposite effect to what the market needs".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 