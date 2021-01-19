Watch: Stalwart of Wellington cricket scene celebrates 80th birthday out on the pitch

A local cricketing legend has celebrated his 80th birthday in Wellington by doing what he does best.
For most of Carl Gill's life he's had a ball or bat in his hand.
The story goes that he missed his boat back to the Caribbean after a late night out in the 70s and never left.
Whether that's true or not he then married long-time Wellington councillor Leonie Gill and called Wellington home ever since.
1 NEWS reporter Dewi Preece went along to watch Carl in action at the big game.
Check out the 80-year-old’s still nimble footwork in the video above.