Watch as Sri Lanka cricket fans give Kane Williamson birthday cake during match

Sri Lankan cricket fans have given Kane Williamson a birthday he will never forget, presenting him with a cake mid-match.

The Black Caps are playing a warm-up match against the Sri Lanka Board President's XI in Katunayake, a unique place for a Kiwi to celebrate their birthday as it is.

The day was made even more memorable as Williamson was mobbed by the boundary rope and given a cake by friendly fans during a drinks break.

He stopped for some photos, had a wee nibble, before returning to the action.

His teammates also presented him with a cake in the dressing room.