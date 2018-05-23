Watch: South African skipper Faf du Plessis' last over six sends Chennai into IPL final

South African captain Faf du Plessis has masterminded an incredible win in the Indian Premier League, sending the Chennai Super Kings into the tournament final with a two-wicket victory over Kane Williamson's Sunrisers Hyderabad in this morning's first qualification final in Mumbai.

With Chennai winning the toss and electing to bowl, Williamson found himself in the action straight away with Hyderabad opener Shikhar Dhawan dismissed for a royal duck, bowled by the very first ball of the innings by India's Deepak Chahar.

The Black Caps captain then looked to exert his class on the match, racing to 24 from 14 balls before being dismissed caught behind by MS Dhoni, with Shardul Thakur taking the honours of dismissing the Sunrisers' skipper.

It was only a quickfire 43 from 29 balls by West Indian all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite that helped Hyderabad post any sort of respectable total, reaching 139/7 from their 20 overs.

In response, Hyderabad would strike in the first over of Chennai's innings, with Australian Shane Watson caught behind for a five-ball duck.

The Super Kings would lose wickets regularly throughout their chase, however du Plessis remained at the crease to give his side a chance, bringing up his half century from 37 balls with three fours and three sixes.

With Chennai 113/8 at the end of the 18th over, Thakur arrived at the crease, with his side needing 27 runs to win.

The tail-ender would then go on a boundary hitting blitz, smacking 15 from just five balls, leaving Chennai with six runs to win from the final over.

Du Plessis would then step up, hitting Bhuveneshwar Kumar straight from the first ball of the over for six, sealing the win with five balls and two wickets to spare.