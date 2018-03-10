 

Watch: South African bowler in hot water after giving Steve Smith send-off

Repeat offender Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four-Test series between Australia and South Africa, having brushed Steve Smith's shoulder during a screaming send-off in Port Elizabeth.

Kagiso Rabada could miss the rest of the four match series if found guilty for this one.
Source: SuperSport

Proteas paceman Rabada, who has been booked for two send-offs in the past nine months, already has five demerit points on his disciplinary record.

Three more points will trigger an automatic two-Test suspension.

Match referee Jeff Crowe, having implored both captains to improve the behaviour of their respective sides after handing out three charges in the wake of a spiteful series opener, faces a big decision.

Rabada's previous two send-offs were each punished with a single point, but on Friday he made physical contact with Smith.

"Kagiso gets a little bit carried away. I have spoken to him a few times about it, to try and get him to relax a bit," pace icon Michael Holding told ESPNcricinfo.

Vernon Philander made light of his teammate's blow-up, saying "I don't even recall there being a send-off".

"We are probably allowed to celebrate," Philander said.

"Sometimes there is a fine line whether to celebrate too hard. It's all up to the umpires and the ICC match officials to make that call.

"He would leave a massive hole, he's a big part of this bowling line up. Let's hope that's not the case."

The International Cricket Council take a dim view of any aggressive physical contact on the pitch, knowing it has the potential to result in serious fireworks.

Rabada knows this as well as anybody.

The speedster was given three demerit points for "inappropriate and deliberate physical contact" in 2017, having brushed Niroshan Dickwella when the Sri Lankan was running between the wickets.

Call it passion or petulance, the fiery 22-year-old couldn't control himself after claiming the first of five wickets he snared on day one of the second Test.

Rabada stormed down the pitch in Smith's direction after the lbw dismissal, screaming in his face while making contact.

Smith's facial expression suggested he was far from pleased with the spray.

Umpires made a beeline for South Africa captain Faf du Plessis after the incident, registering their disappointment.

"I've got a lot of faith and a lot of respect for the umpires and the match referees," Nathan Lyon said, having copped one demerit point for his 'ball drop' send-off of AB de Villiers in Durban.

Rabada's running battle with the tourists continued when he was sent out as nightwatchman late in the day.

Lyon, Smith and Josh Hazlewood all gave the fast bowler a vocal welcome, but he finished 17 not out.

Smith made it clear last month that he was well aware of Rabada's disciplinary record, noting "it could perhaps be a plan to try and get him fired up" and "you never know what some guys do when they're fired up".

