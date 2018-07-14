 

Watch: Sophie Devine century leads White Ferns to pride-salvaging win over England

The White Ferns have claimed a four-wicket win in the third and final One Day International against England in Leicester, led by stellar performances from Sophie Devine and Leigh Kasperek.

New Zealand won the dead rubber ODI in Leicester by six wickets.
After England won the toss and elected to bat for the third match in a row, an opening stand of 104 from Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones had New Zealand starting at chasing another large total.

However, as Kasperek came to the bowling crease, England collapsed dramatically, slipping from 104/0 to 219 all out, with the off-spinner bagging figures of 5/39 from 9.4 overs.

That left New Zealand needing 220 from 50 overs to avoid a series whitewash at the hands of their hosts.

The White Ferns' innings got off to the worst possible start, with opener Jess Watkin out in the first over for a four ball duck.

Devine and Maddy Green would steady the ship for New Zealand, adding 74 for the second wicket, until the partnership was broken by England's Sophie Ecclestone - removing Green clean bowled for 23.

Undeterred, Devine battled on, reaching her half century from 54 balls, before going on to record her fifth ODI century from 101 balls, finishing unbeaten with 116 from 117 deliveries.

Wickets would continue to fall at the other end, leaving Devine to seal the win with a six over square leg, giving New Zealand a four wicket victory despite going down 2-1 in the series.

