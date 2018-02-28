Watch as skilful Black Caps fan pulls off superb catch, wins $50,000 with one-handed Catch-a-Million grab

Source:
A lucky Black Caps fan lifted the spirits of the crowd when he won $50,000 after catching a six one-handed near the conclusion of the second ODI match between the Black Caps and England in Tauranga tonight.
In England's 36th over, Jos Buttler hit a six over fine leg which unusually had New Zealand fans cheering.
The ball went over the rope with Black Caps fan Rob Ferrari, 36, timing his one-handed catch to perfection to win himself $50,000.
England went on to win the match by six wickets after New Zealand could only manage 223 in the first innings.
The contest applies to those in the designated catch zones, wearing the sponsor's t-shirt and lanyard, who can take a clean one handed catch during the Black Caps' limited overs matches.
