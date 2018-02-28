Watch as skilful Black Caps fan pulls off superb catch, wins $50,000 with one-handed Catch-a-Million grab

A lucky Black Caps fan lifted the spirits of the crowd when he won $50,000 after catching a six one-handed near the conclusion of the second ODI match between the Black Caps and England in Tauranga tonight.

In England's 36th over, Jos Buttler hit a six over fine leg which unusually had New Zealand fans cheering.

The ball went over the rope with Black Caps fan Rob Ferrari, 36, timing his one-handed catch to perfection to win himself $50,000.

England went on to win the match by six wickets after New Zealand could only manage 223 in the first innings.