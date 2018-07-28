Watch: Ruthless Martin Guptill belts 35-ball century in English T20 competition

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill made hay in the English T20 Vitality Blast, belting a sublime century from just 35 balls in Worcestershire's win over Northamptonshire.
Having won the toss and putting Northants in to bat, Guptill's Worcestershire restricted their opposition to 187/9 from their 20 overs, before beginning their chase.
Along with opening partner Joe Clarke (61 not out from 33), Guptill took the Northants bowlers apart, reaching his century from just 35 balls, eventually dismissed for 102 off 38 hitting 12 fours and seven sixes.
Guptill's effort is the joint fourth-fastest T20 century of all time, with only Chris Gayle (30 balls), Rishabh Pant (32) and Andrew Symonds (34) bettering the Kiwi.
Despite his dismissal, Guptill's side would go on to chase down the target with nine wickets and 6.5 overs to spare.