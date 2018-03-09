Watch: Ross Taylor runs freely in fitness race for ODI decider

 

Black Caps fans can breathe a sigh of relief, as star batsman Ross Taylor appears to be doing well in his fitness battle to face England in tomorrow's ODI series decider in Christchurch.

The Black Caps batsman is battling a leg injury before tomorrow’s series finale in Christchurch.
Source: 1 NEWS

As the rest of the New Zealand side trained this morning, Taylor took part in one on one exercises with the team trainer, appearing to move with little trouble from the quad injury that saw him miss the second and third matches of the five game series with England.

Black Caps media confirmed to 1 NEWS that Taylor will be given up until the start of the match to prove his fitness.

Taylor, 34, re-aggravated a quad injury during the fourth ODI in Dunedin on Wednesday, batting on one leg towards the end of his innings of 181 not out as the Black Caps claimed a sensational five-wicket win.
 

