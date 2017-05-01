 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Cricket


Watch: 'Right-handed' David Warner bombs away in six-hitting onslaught

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Australia's David Warner has scored a colossal century in the Indian Premier League this morning, belting 126 runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad.

The Aussie batsman smoked 126 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Source: SKY

Warner blasted eight towering sixes in his innings, including a switch-hit from West Indian Sunil Narine to reach his half-century.

The Black Caps' opener scorched 50 not out in Kings XI Punjab's 10-wicket win.
Source: SKY
The Black Caps all-rounder hit this mighty effort for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Source: SKY

The innings lifted Hyderabad to an imposing 209/3 from their 20 overs, while Kolkata could only muster 161/7 in reply, giving Hyderabad a 48-run win.

Ferguson sealed his Rising Pune Supergiants the win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Source: SKY

The win sees Hyderabad remain third, while Kolkata stay top of the IPL table despite the heavy loss.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:42
1
Joshua defeated Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round in front of 90,000 people at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: Anthony Joshua reveals black and blue face after being pummelled by Wladimir Klitschko


00:44
2
The former All Black was back to his playmaking best to the dismay of Stade Francais.

Watch: Dan Carter executes trademark reverse flick offload perfectly to set up Racing teammate for unstoppable try

00:29
3
The Fijian players, competing in the British Army team, bended the knee as they met the prince - as they do for any royal or head of state.

Watch: Fijian rugby players respectfully take a knee in Prince Harry's presence prior to British military grudge match

00:30
4
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

01:36
5
Bond said he couldn't help but feel disappointed a 'safety net' had disappeared for the 2020 Olympics should his cycling career fail.

'I'm sure it's heartfelt, but who knows' – Hamish Bond hopeful Eric Murray may return despite retirement

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ