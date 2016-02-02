Watch: Remember the last Chappell-Hadlee clash in Napier? Styris and Mitchell Johnson went grill to beak!

If New Zealand play with the fire and passion of the side that won here in the corresponding clash seven years ago, they should close out a Chappell-Hadlee series win in Napier today.

It's a good venue for New Zealand, they've won their past three at the ground, and beat Australia here in a pulsating 2010 clash, the last time the two sides met at the ground.

In fact, after Monday's win, the Black Caps have won four of five games against Australia in New Zealand over the past two years, spanning the World Cup, last season's Chappell-Hadlee and Monday's clash.

Seven years ago, two players, who would go on to equally claim player of the series honours featured in a fiery Napier clash, as New Zealand collected first blood in a nail-biting two-wicket win.