 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Ranting woman has tantrum at cricket players after exercise routine interrupted for scheduled match

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A Sydney woman made sure her thoughts were known to cricket players over the weekend after she threw a tantrum at them when they asked her to leave the field so they could play their scheduled match safely.

The Sydney woman was asked to leave the playing field so she wouldn't get hit, but it didn't go down well.
Source: @OPope32 / Twitter

The woman was going through an exercise routine when she was interrupted by umpires and asked to get off the playing field at Trumper Oval in Paddington so the the third-grade match between Eastern Suburbs and Campbelltown-Camden could go ahead.

But rather than see the safety side of things, the woman argued she had every right to exercise on the pitch, yelling at officials and players during the toss before yelling more abuse as she left the field.

"This is a cricket field," a player from Eastern Suburbs explains. "We've paid money for this."

"And I don't pay rates?" the woman replied to scoffed laughter from players and spectators on the sideline.

The woman made one more dig before finally leaving the field.

"Bunch of testosterone … get off. Don’t you have any manners?"

Eastern Suburbs player Ollie Pope got the last laugh after he posted a video of the incident to social media with an ingenious caption.

"When all you wanna do is a few sit ups at deep square?"

Eastern Suburbs went on to win the game, defending their total of 225 by skittling Campbelltown-Camden's order for 73.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:33
1
The Sydney woman was asked to leave the playing field so she wouldn't get hit, but it didn't go down well.

Watch: Ranting woman has tantrum at cricket players after exercise routine interrupted for scheduled match

2
Blues first five eighth Stephen Perofeta during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. The Blues won 22-16. Copyright Photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Blues nearing full-strength in time for Super Rugby opener despite issues at first-five

3
Wests Tigers Benji Marshall.

Benji Marshall, Johnathan Thurston possible headline players for Maori v Indigenous Australia clash

00:20
4
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

00:23
5
Lallana is working his way back to full fitness, but may want to work on his self-control after this shocking incident in a match against Spurs.

Watch: Liverpool star Adam Lallana sees red after going berserk at rival in under-23 match

04:37
Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

What does Waitangi Day mean to Maori?

Seven Sharp reporter Maiki Sherman looks at the different meanings of Waitangi for Maori and Pakeha.

11:15
Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.

'It doesn't need to be complicated' – superstar food writer Nigella Lawson on keeping it simple

Nigella visited the Breakfast studio before speaking engagements in Auckland and Christchurch.


02:13
Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.

Watch: Kiwi speaks of the moment powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan - 'We didn't really know what to do'

Emily Clarke and friends were staying at a hostel in an area just out of Hualien when the quake struck.

00:06
A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowing missing a lucky taxi driver.

Dozens trapped in collapsed hotel after powerful 6.4 earthquake smashes east coast of Taiwan

Two people are reportedly dead and more than 100 injured, with at least five buildings collapsed in the city of Hualien.

01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 