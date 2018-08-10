Watch: Pakistani bowler gives Aussie double finger salute after dismissing him with wicked CPL yorker

England cricketer Ben Stokes "could have killed" one of the two men he knocked unconscious during a fight near a nightclub, a court has heard.
Police bodycam vision of Stokes' arrest was released by ITV News overnight, having been used as evidence in the Kiwi born England cricketer's trial at the Bristol Crown Court.
Former soldier Ryan Hale, 27, told detectives in an interview he didn't understand why the Durham allrounder didn't stop attacking him and his friend Ryan Ali, 28.
Hale, Ali and 27-year-old Stokes are on trial at Bristol Crown Court jointly accused of affray.
It follows an alleged fracas near the Mbargo nightclub in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol shortly after 2am on September 25 last year, hours after England had played the West Indies in a one-day international in the city.
On the fourth day of the trial, the jury heard Hale tell police in a formal interview he believed Stokes could have killed him.
"I had a constant headache, which I'm probably going to go and get checked out again," he told officers.
"I'm a dad. He could have killed me. I don't know why he didn't stop. You hear about it all the time - he could have.
"Just the way he was acting in the video, he could have beaten the living hell out of me.
"It's shocking to see someone doing that to someone who didn't do anything wrong."
Lord's has suffered its first washout in 17 years as rain prevented any play between England and India on day one of the second Test.
Bad weather set in and never cleared, allowing no opportunity even for the toss and announcement of teams to take place.
It was hoped a forecast improvement would come in time to get under way after tea, but the rain continued - and umpires Marais Erasmus and Aleem Dar announced at 4.50pm that there would be no play.
It is the first time a whole Test match day has been lost to the weather at the home of cricket since May 2001, against Pakistan.
The last washout in England was across the capital at The Oval, on day four in the 2013 Ashes.
England lead the five-match series 1-0 after their thrilling 31-run win at Edgbaston last weekend.