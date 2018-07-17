Watch: Pakistan bowler injures himself in exuberant wicket celebration

 

Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali was left a tad red faced in his side's clinical ODI win over Zimbabwe overnight, suffering a neck strain in celebrating a wicket.

Hasan Ali suffered a neck strain in his side's win over Zimbabwe.
Source: Fox Sports

As Ali, 24, ran in and clean bowled Zimbabwe's Ryan Murray, the right armer prepared for his trademark 'boom' celebration, where he crouches before making an exploding gesture with his arms.

Instead, he could only manage to give himself a light neck strain in the process, as his teammates had to try and fight back laughter.

Fortunately for Ali, his injury wasn't serious, managing bowling figures of 3/32 from 8.2 overs, however he played no further part in his side's nine wicket win in Bulawayo. 

