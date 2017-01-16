 

Watch: Ouch! Ross Taylor headbutts ball to the boundary

Source:

SKY

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor is the latest batsman to take a ball to the head during the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Taylor couldn't quite get the timing right with this shot, however the ball still went to the boundary off his helmet.
Source: SKY

Bowler Taskin Ahmed took an approach of bombarding Taylor with short balls as the tea break neared on the final day.

Taylor however got lucky, with the ball crashing off his helmet before rolling away to the boundary for a much needed four runs.

New Zealand require 126 more runs from the last session to wrap up what would be a remarkable Test win.

Neil Wagner and Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim both required treatment having been hit on the helmet earlier in the match.

Mushfiqur Rahim collapsed in worrying fashion after this Tim Southee bouncer clattered into his helmet.
Source: SKY

