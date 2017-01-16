Watch: Ouch! Ross Taylor headbutts ball to the boundary

Black Caps batsman Ross Taylor is the latest batsman to take a ball to the head during the first Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Bowler Taskin Ahmed took an approach of bombarding Taylor with short balls as the tea break neared on the final day.

Taylor however got lucky, with the ball crashing off his helmet before rolling away to the boundary for a much needed four runs.

New Zealand require 126 more runs from the last session to wrap up what would be a remarkable Test win.