Watch: Otago batsmen both slip over in disastrous run-out against Wellington

Less than 24 hours after Pakistan's Azhar Ali produced a contender for the most comical run-out of all time, Otago pair Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon have responded in style.

On day three of Otago's clash with Wellington at the Basin Reserve, Rippon flicked a ball through the leg-side, with both he and his partner setting off for a run.

After turning for a second run however, things descended into chaos for the Otago pair.

First, Rippon slipped over at the non-striker's end, with his partner unaware of the turmoil, turning for another run.

With Smith halfway down the pitch, he eventually noticed Rippon on the deck, trying frantically to turn and make his ground at the other end - only to fall over himself.

Wellington keeper Lauchie Johns gratefully whipped the bails off, with Smith having to depart as the dismissed batsman.

Nathan Smith and Michael Rippon were both left red faced by this comical bit of running. Source: New Zealand Cricket
