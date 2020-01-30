Watch: NZ U19 cricketers display incredible sportsmanship, carry off injured rival

The New Zealand under 19 cricket team may have won their World Cup quarter-final against the West Indies in dramatic fashion, but it was an incredible act of sportsmanship that had people applauding them this morning.

The Kiwi side booked their place in the semi-finals after chasing down their target of 239 with a record-breaking ninth wicket partnership, but earlier in the match they exemplified a level of sportsmanship the senior side would be proud of.

West Indian Kirk McKenzie was cruelly bowled out on 99 runs for the final wicket of the Carribean side's innings but reaching that figure alone was a painful grind with the No.4 batsman suffering from serious cramps throughout his time at the crease.

As he tried to depart the field, his walk became slower until it became a heavy limp, at which point the New Zealand cricketers' Kiwi kindness shone through.

Jesse Tashkoff and Joseph Field went either side of McKenzie and picked their opponent up - literally - to carry him off the field.

The gesture was met by large applause from the Benoni crowd in South Africa as Tashkoff and Field took McKenzie all the way to the boundary rope before placing him down to be attended by one of the West Indies' medical team officials.

"It's so nice to see," one match commentator said.

"They do have that reputation - the New Zealand national side, the men's side - for being a good side and showing the spirit of cricket.

"It was clear for all to see there, filtering down to the future stars as well."

McKenzie's efforts saw the West Indies finish 238 from 47.5 overs with Kiwi bowler Kristian Clarke the star with the ball as he took four wickets for 25 runs from 7.5 overs a work. He also had two maidens.

Clarke then continued his heroics with the bat after the Kiwis were left staring down the barrel of defeat at 153/8.

Clarke smashed a 46 not out as part of a stunning 86-run ninth wicket partnership with Field, with is total the highest score by a No.10 batsman in U19 World Cup history.

Unsurprisingly, Clarke was named man of the match for his efforts but he was quick to palm off the praise.

"I've got to give credit to the boys for getting us close," Clarke said after the match.

"We got lucky."