Watch: NZ skipper Tom Latham fires boundaries at will, scoring third ODI century against feeble Ireland

The Black Caps have won the tri-series this morning in Dublin after thumping Ireland by 190 runs.

New Zealand's skipper Tom Latham scored a century with Ross Taylor knocking a handy 57 as the Black Caps scored a total of 344 runs.

Black Caps fast bowler Matt Henry secured three wickets as the Irish were all out inside 40 overs.

The hosts only managed to score 154 runs.

Black Caps opener Tom Latham. Source: Photosport