Watch: NZ skipper Tom Latham fires boundaries at will, scoring third ODI century against feeble Ireland

The Black Caps have won the tri-series this morning in Dublin after thumping Ireland by 190 runs.

Latham scored 104 runs off 111 balls as New Zealand thumped the hosts by 190 runs.
Source: SKY

New Zealand's skipper Tom Latham scored a century with Ross Taylor knocking a handy 57 as the Black Caps scored a total of 344 runs.

Black Caps fast bowler Matt Henry secured three wickets as the Irish were all out inside 40 overs.

The hosts only managed to score 154 runs.

Blackcaps opener Tom Latham in action during the Chappell-Hadlee Series 2017, Blackcaps vs Australia 30-January-2017, Eden Park , Monday 30th January 2017. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.photosport.nz

Black Caps opener Tom Latham.

Source: Photosport

The Black Caps now take on Bangladesh in their final match of the series on Wednesday.

Black Caps

