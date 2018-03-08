 

Watch: New Zealand legend gushes over Ross Taylor’s 'terrific' effort against England

New Zealand cricketing legend Ian Smith didn't hold back in his assessment of Ross Taylor's ODI heroics against England in Dunedin yesterday, labeling the knock one of New Zealand's best ever.

Coming to the crease with the score at 2/2, Taylor established key partnerships with Kane Williamson and Tom Latham, bringing up his highest ODI score to level the five match series at two games apiece, setting up a thrilling decider in Christchurch on Saturday.

Only two Martin Guptill score (237* and 189*) sit above Taylor's effort on New Zealand's list of highest individual scores.

Speaking at Christchurch Airport, former Black Caps wicketkeeper Smith spoke highly of Taylor's achievement.

"It's easy the day after to get a bit knee jerky to say it's one of the greatest you've seen," he began.

But I think in reflection, in the situation that they were in, and the fact that they were up against a really good side, I think it was terrific."

