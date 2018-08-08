 

Watch: New CCTV footage shows 'spiteful, angry bully' Ben Stokes moments before nightclub brawl

The English all-rounder allegedly insulted, mocked and threw a cigarette at two gay men.
Cricket
Saturday's result has led to some sibling rivalry in Taranaki.

Jay-Jay Feeney's taxi driver groping case ends in hung jury

The trial of a taxi driver who allegedly groped radio host Jay-Jay Feeney has resulted in a hung jury.

Feeney posted on her Facebook page last October how she was taking a taxi home, when Baljeet Singh allegedly groped her breasts.

The More FM drive host said she reported the incident to the police after public pressure.

Singh's trial for the alleged indecent assault began on Monday before Judge Nevin Dawson and a jury.

Singh had entered a not guilty plea.

Today, the jury of 12 were unable to reach a majority verdict after deliberating for more than five hours, Stuff reports.

Singh was bailed and will return to court in a fortnight when the Crown will decide if it is seeking another trial. 

Jay-Jay Feeney. Source: More FM
Associated Press
Police in New York City say they're in contact with the possible mother of a baby boy found floating in the East River in an area popular with tourists near the Brooklyn Bridge.

In a statement released today, police said the 36-year-old woman filed a domestic incident report with the department yesterday.

Police believe the child's father fled to southeast Asia.

A tourist from Oklahoma first noticed the baby late Sunday afternoon. Her husband waded into shallow water near the Manhattan shoreline, retrieved the baby and started CPR.

He said the diaper-clad baby wasn't breathing and showed no pulse.

A medical examiner has not yet determined how the boy, about 8 months old, died. Police say he showed no signs of trauma.

manhattan seen from the manhattan bridge
Manhattan skyline, New York (file picture). Source: istock.com
