Watch: Neil Wagner completely fools Bangladesh batsman with filthy swinging delivery onto off stump

Neil Wagner may have only taken one of the ten wickets that the Black Caps claimed on day one of the second Test against Bangladesh, but the swinging delivery was certainly a highlight of the bunch.

Wagner completely fooled Mehedi Hasan Miraz with the ball as he swung it across Hagley Oval's pitch but allowed it to straighten up and cleanly knock off stump.

Mehedi left the ball thinking it was sailing wide but sure enough, the red ball came around and sent the bails flying.

The rest of the Black Caps' wickets came from Tim Southee (five) and Trent Boult (four) as the pacemen spent the day taking advantage of the green pitch in Christchurch.

The strategy proved to be effective as Bangladesh ended the day 289 all out, leaving the Black Caps to chase the first innings total completely fresh at the start of day two.