Watch: Neil Broom's long-awaited first ODI century instrumental in Black Caps' victory over Bangladesh

Black Caps returnee Neil Broom has saved his side's bacon with a maiden ODI century against Bangladesh in Nelson.

Broom, who made his first international appearance in six years on Boxing Day, notched a clinical 109 not out off 107 balls as the Kiwis were all out for 251.

With batting partners falling all around him, the Cantabrian put on a show on a batter-friendly Nelson wicket, hitting eight fours and three sixes.

The Tigers, who got on the front foot with an outstanding opening 25 overs of bowling, seemed powerless to halt the veteran, particularly at deep mid-wicket.

"It feels pretty special, surreal," Broom said.

"I think it's a pretty competitive sort of total in the end."

Aside from Broom's ton, New Zealand will have little to cheer about from the innings, having lost a host of cheap wickets despite favourable conditions.

Bangladesh, electing to field, were immediately rewarded when Mashrafe Mortaza trapped opener Martin Guptill lbw for a duck.

Restricted to just 37 runs in their first 10 overs, the Kiwis then lost talisman Kane Williamson for just 14.

Having been dropped by Subashis Roy a few balls earlier, the Black Caps skipper ballooned a Taskin Ahmed short ball straight to Shakib Al Hasan at mid-on.

It was the second successive game in which both Guptill and Williamson were removed by the Bangladeshi attack early.

Tom Latham went soon after for 22, falling to a Shakib lbw, before Broom and Jimmy Neesham pulled the side back into the contest with a solid 51-run stand.

But just as the pair looked established, Neesham rushed out at a Mosaddeck Hossain spinner and was stumped on 28.

The big-hitting Colin Munro came and went with little effect, clean-bowled by Mashrafe for three, before Broom and keeper Luke Ronchi (35) again steadied the ship.

Having barely hit 100 runs by the 25th over, the Blacks Caps had done well to arrive at the 200 mark with seven overs remaining.

Mitchell Santner skied a Subashis ball to Mashrafe for nine in the 43rd over, but Broom ploughed on into the 90s with several clinical boundaries.

Partner Tim Southee then edged Shakib to the keeper for three and, with Broom poised on 99, Lockie Ferguson was lost for four.