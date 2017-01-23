Watch: Mr 200! Jubilant Tim Southee joins Black Caps' bowling elite with milestone wicket

Tim Southee has become just the fifth Black Cap in history to claim 200 career Test wickets after dismissing Shakib Al Hasan on day four of the second Test at Hagley Oval.

The Kiwi paceman joined the 200 club alongside Sir Richard Hadlee, Daniel Vettori, Chris Martin and Chris Cairns after his short ball was poorly struck by the Bangladesh batsman and nabbed by teammate Colin de Grandhomme at backward point.

SKY Sport commentator Mark Richardson said it was a "great moment".

"He joins a very elite club in New Zealand Test match cricket history - brilliant performance by a very popular and very, very good New Zealand Test cricketer."

Southee has seven wickets in the second Test so far with Bangladesh still batting.