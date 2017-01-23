Watch: Most ludicrous run-out ever? Black Cap Neil Wagner passes stumps with bat, both feet - in the air!

Source:SKY
Late-order Black Caps batsman Neil Wagner has been involved in the season's most bizarre dismissal this afternoon, run-out after passing the bowler's stumps with both feet in the air.
Wagner was last man out for 26 as New Zealand finished on 354 at Hagley Oval, a lead of 65, just before lunch on day four.
Earlier a nervy looking Henry Nicholls narrowly missed out on a first Test hundred, chopping-on for 98, in front of his friends and family at his home ground in Christchurch.
