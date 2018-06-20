 

Watch: The moment England set record ODI team score in demolition job over Australia

Australia's bowlers have been taken apart by England's blistering batting line- up as the hosts chalked up a world record 6-481 in the third ODI at Trent Bridge.

England posted a whopping 481 for 6 from their 50 overs at Trent Bridge.
Source: SKY

Led by Alex Hales' 147 from 92 deliveries and Jonny Bairstow, who clubbed 139 from the same number of balls, the world's No.1-ranked side dismantled Australia's inexperienced attack.

Tim Paine won the toss and elected to field, hoping to take advantage of some cloud cover.

But the home batsmen were rarely troubled on a road of a wicket as 21 sixes rained down on the ground where the Test side were bowled out for 60 on Australia's last visit three years ago.

Hales brought up the world record with a massive six off Jhye Richardson to the delight of a sell-out crowd.

Bairstow and Jason Roy had put on 159 for the first wicket when the opener was dismissed for 82 trying to take on the arm of D'Arcy Short before being run out by Paine.

Frustratingly for Australia, Ashton Agar looked to have trapped Bairstow lbw for 27 when umpire Kumar Dharmasena raised the finger.

However, the decision was reviewed and replays surprisingly showed the ball was missing the top of the stumps.

Four balls later the Yorkshireman was dropped by Marcus Stoinis who grassed a catch on the run at deep long-off from Andrew Tye when he was on 32.

It proved to be a hugely expensive mistake as Bairstow continued the red-hot form which has seen him score four centuries in his last six innings.

Paine tried everything to stop the bleeding - using eight bowlers - but Bairstow and then Hales carted everything that was served up to them to all corners of the ground.

Bairstow's entertaining innings came to an end when he picked out Richardson in the deep with Agar finally getting his man 112 runs after he first thought he had him.

The sight of Jos Buttler coming to the crease after being promoted to No.4 in the batting order wasn't what Australia wanted to see.

But the big-hitting wicketkeeper departed for just 11 after being caught on the boundary by Aaron Finch off Richardson.

Hales exited to a smart catch from Ashton Agar, again off Richardson who then found himself on a hat-trick when Eoin Morgan picked out Paine following a quickfire 67 after hitting the ball high in the air.

On a day to forget for the bowlers, Richardson had the best figures, finishing with 3-92.

