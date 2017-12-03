 

Watch: The moment Ben Stokes is bowled out for just two runs by elated Otago spinner in Canterbury debut

England allrounder Ben Stokes made only 2 runs in his first cricket since September when he turned out for Canterbury against Otago in New Zealand's one-day competition this morning.

After a massive build up to the Ford Trophy match in Rangiora, the NZ-Born England all-rounder was stunned by Anaru Kitchen.
New Zealand-born Stokes, who is suspended from the England team as police await advice on whether he should be charged over an assault outside a Bristol nightclub on Sept. 25, survived only seven balls in his first innings since that incident.

He came to the crease with Canterbury already 5-2 and departed six minutes later when it was 8-3, giving a substantial international media contingent only a fleeting chance to catch his appearance.

He still has a chance to perform with the ball later Sunday in the match at Rangiora, near Christchurch.

