Watch: Mitchell Santner's sublime maiden five wicket bag spins the Black Caps out of trouble against a plucky Ireland side

Mitchell Santner today not only got the Black Caps out of trouble but secured his best one-day international figures as New Zealand beat home nation Ireland by 51 runs in their opening match of the Tri-Nation series.

Santner dismantled the Irish batters, outwitting them with some spectacular spin bowling to finish with figures of 5-50 today in an ODI.
Saved by Santner's 5-50, the Black Caps destroyed the Irish tail to dismiss them for 238 in the 46th over at Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin.

Left-arm spinning allrounder Santner claimed four of the last five wickets, including that of Irish centurion Niall O'Brien, after Ireland looked like they might run down New Zealand's 289-7.

New Zealand's spinner was the star performer, grabbing 5-50 as the Black Caps defeated by 51 runs in their first ODI of the Tri-Nations Series.
