Watch: Mitchell Santner's sublime maiden five wicket bag spins the Black Caps out of trouble against a plucky Ireland side

Mitchell Santner today not only got the Black Caps out of trouble but secured his best one-day international figures as New Zealand beat home nation Ireland by 51 runs in their opening match of the Tri-Nation series.
Saved by Santner's 5-50, the Black Caps destroyed the Irish tail to dismiss them for 238 in the 46th over at Malahide on the outskirts of Dublin.
Left-arm spinning allrounder Santner claimed four of the last five wickets, including that of Irish centurion Niall O'Brien, after Ireland looked like they might run down New Zealand's 289-7.
