Watch: Mitchell Santner skittles Bangladeshi batsman with perfect spinner's delivery

Black Caps spinner Mitchell Santner has had another outing to remember in his side's one-day cricket tri-series win over Bangladesh this morning, producing this dream delivery to remove Sabbir Rahman in Dublin.

Coming around the wicket, Santner pitched up a delivery that Sabbir expected to turn away from him, only to see the ball go crashing into his stumps, dismissing Sabbir for just one run.

Santner's miserly one for 36 off 10 overs helped restrict Bangladesh to just 257, a total the Black Caps overhauled with nearly three overs and four wickets in hand.

For New Zealand, Jimmy Neesham hammered 52 off 48 balls to put the Black Caps in command after Hamish Bennett had earlier grabbed three wickets in his first ODI in three years.

The win leaves the Black Caps unbeaten in the tri-series with two wins from their opening two matches.