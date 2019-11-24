TODAY |

Watch: Mitchell Santner goes horizontal to take stunning catch as NZ chase win over England

First runs, then wickets, and finally catches came Mitchell Santner's way, as the Kiwi all-rounder stamped his mark on the Black Caps' first Test against England in Mount Maunganui.

Making his maiden Test century in New Zealand's first innings, Santner backed up his efforts with the ball late on day four, taking 3/6 to leave England teetering.

Santner would continue his all-round heroics on day five, taking a stunner to remove Ollie Pope.

All-round Mitchell Santner sees Black Caps surge towards victory in first Test against England

As Neil Wagner came around the wicket to Pope, giving him a low full-toss outside off stump, the England batsman would have thought he had a boundary.

He was wrong. Santner flew through the air to take the catch with his right hand, sending Pope on his way.

The all-rounder shone with bat and ball against the tourists at Bay Oval. Source: SKY

England ended the second session at 161/8 in their second innings, still needing 101 runs just to make the Black Caps bat again.

The all-rounder chipped in with runs, wickets and now catches at Bay Oval. Source: SKY
