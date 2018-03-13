 

Watch: Mitchell McClenaghan takes flight twice for pair of sublime diving catches in Pakistan Super League

Kiwi bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has played a key role in helping his Pakistan Super League team win their latest match thanks to a pair of diving catches on the boundary ropes.

The Kiwi didn't collect any wickets with his bowling, but these dives were pivotal to the Lahore Qalandars win.
Source: PSL

McClenaghan helped the Lahore Qalandars beat the Karachi Kings in a Super Over in Dubai on Sunday despite not collecting any wickets.

The 31-year-old dismissed Lendl Simmons just as the Karachi slogger was beginning to fire with a diving catch at long on.

Karachi and Lahore ended the T20 match tied on 163 runs each, forcing the match to head to a Super Over where McClenaghan shone again.

The former Black Cap made another diving catch - this time at long on - to dismiss Colin Ingram with the third ball of the over.

McClenaghan was joined by fellow Kiwi cricketer Brendon McCullum in celebrating Lahore's second win of the season.

McCullum also played a key role in the win, knocking four runs off the final ball of the Qalandars' Super Over which proved to be the difference in the four-run win.

