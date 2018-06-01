 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: Mitchell McClenaghan belts monstrous six in World XI T20 clash with Windies

share

Source:

SKY

The Kiwi bowler shone with the bat in the hurricane relief charity match.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:32
1
The two sides will meet in Super Rugby this Friday night.

Chiefs to topple Crusaders, Highlanders to stun Hurricanes: 1 NEWS NOW's expert Super Rugby picks

2
Jarryd Hayne

Rape lawsuit against Jarryd Hayne appears headed for sensational US jury trial

00:15
3
Yoji Yabe left Christ's College stunned by his finish in today's match in Christchurch.

Watch: Christchurch Boys 1st XV winger scores try set up by teammate's barnstorming run

03:24
4
Ruapehu Lifts chief executive Ross Copland says an amazing amount of snowfall in May has set the industry up for a great season.

Mt Ruapehu offering free lift passes today to celebrate start of winter: 'We've had an amazing start'

5

Wairarapa Bush rugby player handed 10-year ban for punching teen referee

Housing Minister says 'not ruling it out' compensation for meth contamination saga

Phil Twyford has announced a major review into the meth contamination rules that left hundreds of state houses empty.


Two years on, another review into NZ building standards is launched after first went nowhere

Documents released under the OIA show only a single, three-page document resulted from the previous review.

Street prostitute standing by the car

NZ sex workers undercut by illegal foreign prostitutes

Workers in the industry say they are being crowded out and undercut by immigrants, who are charging half the rates of their New Zealand counterparts.

01:45
Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

High Performance Sport NZ announces formal investigation into allegations against former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden

Peden is accused of bullying and an inappropriate relationship with an athlete.

00:29
Police received calls about a shooting at Whakaaratamaiti Marae this afternoon.

Police say ‘nothing to indicate anyone has been shot’ after armed call out in Putaruru

Multiple calls about a shooting at a local marae were received this afternoon.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 