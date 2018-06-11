 

Watch: Minnows Scotland go wild as they seal first ODI victory over England

Scotland beat England for the first time in international cricket after a high-scoring, one-off ODI today.

The six-run win saw Scotland get one over their arch-rivals in style.
The hosts won by six runs with former Durham batsman Calum MacLeod scoring 140 not out from 94 balls at Grange Cricket Club.

After losing the toss and posting a massive 371-5, Scotland held its nerve in the field and with the ball to clinch a thrilling one-day international with just seven balls remaining.

Top-ranked England was all out for 365 in 48.5 overs.

Safyaan Sharif was the man to clinch the victory, trapping Mark Wood leg before wicket in the penultimate over to spark wild celebrations and a pitch invasion from a tense crowd in Edinburgh.

After Jonny Bairstow's 105 off 59 balls, and Alex Hales' 52, England looked like it was creeping toward victory thanks to a 71-run eighth-wicket partnership between Moeen Ali (46) and Liam Plunkett (47 not out).

However, Scotland picked up the remaining three wickets for an emotional victory. Mark Watt finished on 3-55 off 10 overs.

The victory came in Scotland's first game since the associate nation was denied a place in next year's World Cup after the decision was made to cut down the number of participating countries from 14 to 10.

Scotland's 371 was its highest score in ODI cricket. Kyle Coetzer scored 58 and George Munsey 55.

In a match of records, Bairstow's century was his third in a row — the first time an English batsman has done that — but his effort was in vain as England came up short.

