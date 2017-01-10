 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Cricket


Watch: 'That might've got him in the scone!' Big Bash keeper floored by sickening throw to the head

share

Source:

SKY

Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Peter Nevill was left stunned sitting in the middle of the SCG pitch after a nasty bounce in the field hit him in the head during in his side's KFC Big Bash clash with Sydney Sixers.

Renegades keeper Peter Nevill was left sitting stunned on the SCG pitch after this sickening blow.
Source: SKY

The 30-year-old keeper had lined himself up to take a return from the outfield when the ball took a high bounce from the edge of the SCG pitch, skidding along at a fast pace and collecting him in the head and knocking him from his feet.

Nevill initially got to his feet and looked to have brushed the incident off, but was shortly called off the field by the team doctor for a concussion test.

The gloveman returned to action a short while later after receiving the green light.

The Renegades lost the game by six wickets after the Sixers chased down their total of 170 with three balls remaining.

A no ball delivery from James Pattinson meant the Sydney Sixers had a free hit to win the game but no one appeared to tell Pattinson's teammates.
Source: SKY

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
A no ball delivery from James Pattinson meant the Sydney Sixers had a free hit to win the game but no one appeared to tell Pattinson's teammates.

'The Renegades don't want to go!' No ball call sparks confusing end to Big Bash match as Melbourne refuses defeat

2

World Rugby rebuke English club over George North's head injury

00:30
3
A no ball delivery from James Pattinson meant the Sydney Sixers had a free hit to win the game but no one appeared to tell Pattinson's teammates.

Aaron Finch honest after first T20 following cut from Australia side: 'I just couldn't hit the middle of the bat'

00:55
4
Miami quarterback Matt Moore attempted to scramble from rushing Steelers defenders, but he couldn’t escape Alvin Dupree.

NFL coach arrested after assaulting barman, police officer following playoff win

01:53
5
Khachanov, 20, is ranked 51 and has been recognised by the Men's Tennis Tour as a star of the future.

Young Russian Karen Khachanov destined for tennis greatness

00:30
A local man did his best to try and rescue the animal at St Kilda Beach yesterday.

Watch: Fearless man pulls distressed shark from shallows of Melbourne's St Kilda Beach

Vincent De Robillard's evening at St Kilda turned into a dangerous rescue operation.

01:32
Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

'You almost feel like you're playing in the NBA' - high-tech basketball courts up and running after slow start

Two years after it was launched, the 'Boroughs' street basketball project has landed in Auckland.

00:37
Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

Graphic: The 28 places in NZ that had the warmest year on record in 2016

Locations across the country recorded temperature increases in what was the hottest year on record in NZ.

00:24
The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

'It's hard work posing' - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen take break from photos, sit on red carpet

The La La Land star gave interviews on the stairs of the awards with wife Chrissy Teigen.

00:30
Footage released by Israeli police shows the immediate aftermath of the attack which saw four people killed.

Watch: Chaotic scenes in aftermath of deadly Palestinian truck attack in Jerusalem

Fifteen others were wounded in what's thought to be an ISIS inspired attack.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ