Watch: 'That might've got him in the scone!' Big Bash keeper floored by sickening throw to the head

Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper Peter Nevill was left stunned sitting in the middle of the SCG pitch after a nasty bounce in the field hit him in the head during in his side's KFC Big Bash clash with Sydney Sixers.

The 30-year-old keeper had lined himself up to take a return from the outfield when the ball took a high bounce from the edge of the SCG pitch, skidding along at a fast pace and collecting him in the head and knocking him from his feet.

Nevill initially got to his feet and looked to have brushed the incident off, but was shortly called off the field by the team doctor for a concussion test.

The gloveman returned to action a short while later after receiving the green light.