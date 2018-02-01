Watch: Match-fixing? Ridiculous and laughable dismissals have ICC investigating UAE T20 clash

The vision may be a bit grainy but a Twenty20 cricket match in the United Arab Emirates didn't escape the eyes of the ICC's anti-corruption unit looking into potential match-fixing.

Even the commentators watching the Ajman All Stars league match between the Dubai Stars and Sharjah Warriors struggled to believe some of the dismissals in the match.

Chasing a straightforward target of 136 for victory, the Stars were bowled out well short of that target for just 46 runs.

Of the 10 wickets, five were stumpings and three were run outs.

"There is currently an ICC Anti-Corruption Unit investigation underway in relation to the Ajman All Stars League, held recently in Ajman, UAE," the ICC said in a statement.