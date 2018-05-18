 

Watch: Master blaster Colin de Grandhomme launches sixes all over in quickfire innings to help Bangalore conquer Sunrisers

Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme fired off a quickfire 40 runs to help Royal Challengers Bangalore overcome fellow Kiwi Kane Williamson and Sunrisers Hyderabad this morning.

De Grandhomme's 40 off 17 balls helped keep Royal Challengers' playoff hopes alive in the 14 run win.
De Grandhomme smacked four sixes and a four in his short stay at the crease (17 deliveries) as the Royal Challengers posted 218/6 in the first innings.

The late flourish came after AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali posted 69 and 65 respectively.

"Tonight, AB, Moeen and Colin were outstanding. With the ball, there were difficulties but they did well," Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said.

"Team's don't want us to win, looking at the strength, they want us to not win. We sense fear and we pounce."

Williamson attempted to pull off an incredible chase for the Sunrisers, scoring 81 runs off 42 balls in reply.

But when the Black Caps captain was dismissed off the first ball of the final over, chances of a successful chase were all but scratched and Sunrisers Hyderabad finished with 204 runs.

"RCB have a fantastic batting line-up and put us under pressure," Williamson said.

"When you're chasing a total like that, you need to make right decisions, at key times in the chase, we didn't. But there's a lot to learn as we move forward."

With the win, Bangalore remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, sitting fifth on the table behind the Mumbai Indians on Net Run Rate.

Hyderabad have already qualified for the finals with one regular game remaining, sitting top of the table.

