Watch: Master blaster Colin de Grandhomme deposits helpless bowler into the crowd for effortless six

Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has gone down swinging, as his Kolkata Knight Riders were outclassed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League this morning.

With Hyderabad having made 209/3 from their 20 overs, Kolkata needed a big innings to have a chance at claiming the win.

By the time de Grandhomme came to the crease, Kolkata were struggling at 130/5, with the Black Caps' all-rounder delivering a meaty six from the bowling of India's Mohammed Siraj to try and accelerate the innings.

Ultimately, Kolkata fell short by 48 runs, with de Grandhomme the last man out for 18.