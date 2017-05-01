Watch: Martin Guptill hammers lightning IPL fifty to destroy Delhi Daredevils

Black Caps opening batsman Martin Guptill was at his destructive best in the Indian Premier League overnight, smashing an unbeaten half-century to guide the Kings XI Punjab to a 10-wicket win over the Delhi Daredevils in Chandigarh.

With Punjab having bowled Delhi out for a measly 67 in their innings, Guptill came out firing, almost single handedly winning the match for the home side, scoring 50 of his side's 68 runs.

The innings came from 27 balls, with six fours and three sixes as Punjab hauled in the target with 73 balls to spare.