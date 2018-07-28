 

Watch: Martin Guptill decimates English county side with 35-ball century

Playing for Worcestershire, the Kiwi hammered 102 from 38 balls overnight. Source: ECB
Watch: Ruthless Martin Guptill belts 35-ball century in English T20 competition

Black Caps opener Martin Guptill made hay in the English T20 Vitality Blast, belting a sublime century from just 35 balls in Worcestershire's win over Northamptonshire.

Having won the toss and putting Northants in to bat, Guptill's Worcestershire restricted their opposition to 187/9 from their 20 overs, before beginning their chase.

Along with opening partner Joe Clarke (61 not out from 33), Guptill took the Northants bowlers apart, reaching his century from just 35 balls, eventually dismissed for 102 off 38 hitting 12 fours and seven sixes.

Guptill's effort is the joint fourth-fastest T20 century of all time, with only Chris Gayle (30 balls), Rishabh Pant (32) and Andrew Symonds (34) bettering the Kiwi.

Despite his dismissal, Guptill's side would go on to chase down the target with nine wickets and 6.5 overs to spare.

New coach Justin Langer given more selecting powers after latest Aussie cricket shake-up

New Australian cricket coach Justin Langer has been handed sweeping powers in a shake-up of the selection panel.

Langer will join Greg Chappell and Trevor Hohns on the full-time selection panel with Mark Waugh, who resigned in May, not being replaced.

Langer will also chair Australia's Twenty20 selection panel in changes Cricket Australia's general manager of team performance Pat Howard says will deliver the best results across all formats.

Previously, Waugh's selection role focused specifically on T20 cricket, leading a two-man selection panel with former Australia coach Darren Lehmann.

The Test and ODI selection panel remain the same format, with Hohns as chairman.

"Having a selector focus on the T20 format for the past 18 months was viewed as a success, particularly as we now sit third in ICC rankings in this format, and we will look to continue this in a slightly modified way," Howard said in a statement on Friday.

"This sees Justin take on additional responsibility as both the head coach and lead selector in Twenty20 cricket as we build towards the World T20 in Australia in 2020.

"Justin has performed a similar role previously while coach of the Perth Scorchers and has a wealth of knowledge around the Big Bash League and its players."

BBL coaches will be involved in the T20 selection process.

Australia's next T20 assignment is a three-match away series against world No.1 Pakistan in October.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: Justin Langer of Australia after England won the fifth Royal London One-Day International match between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on June 24, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Philip Brown/Getty Images)
Australia coach Justin Langer after his team were swept in the one-day series. Source: Getty
