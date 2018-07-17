 

Watch: Martin Guptill combines with teammate for sublime one-handed catch in English T20 competition

Black Caps batsman Martin Guptill was at his acrobatic best in the field for Worcestershire in the English T20 competition, combining with a teammate to take a ridiculous one-handed catch.

Playing for Worcestershire against Yorkshire, the Black Caps batsman pulled out a blinder in the field.
Playing against Yorkshire, batsman Jonathan Tattersall smoked the ball clean out of the middle of the bat, sending it out towards the midwicket boundary.

Worcester's Daryl Mitchell climbed to get to the ball, before flinging it back infield, where Guptill leapt to take the catch one handed, sending Tattersall on his way.

However, that would be as good as it got for Guptill, dismissed for a second-ball duck as Worcester fell to a 12 run defeat, their first loss in this season's Vitality Blast competition.

