Watch: Lynnsanity! Big-hitting cricket star Chris Lynn obliterates Scorchers bowling attack with 11 sixes

Should an ongoing shoulder injury keep in-form batman Chris Lynn out of the Australian team for its upcoming ODI series against Pakistan and New Zealand?

The Brisbane Heat batsman has dominated the Big Bash tournament this season, hitting 309 runs in five innings and averaging more than 154.

His unbeaten 98 from just 49 deliveries at the WACA Ground on Thursday night, that included 11 sixes, was the biggest score of BBL06.

And while he admits that his shoulder is causing him some issues, he thinks he's done enough to be considered for higher honours.

"I'm pretty comfortable at the moment with my BBL stuff; knowing I can hide in the field," he said.

"But if (Australian selectors) Trevor Hohns, Mark Waugh and Steve Smith are happy for me to do what I do here, then I like to think I have given myself the best chance to debut.

"It would be special, especially because first game is at the Gabba."

Lynn has dislocated his left shoulder (on his throwing arm) three times and has had a rotator cuff repaired.

He said that he'll need treatment before the Heat's next BBL clash, against the Scorchers again, at the Gabba next Wednesday.

It hurts when he sleeps, but he clearly knows how to manage it.

The Scorchers own big hitter, Mitch Marsh, has no doubts about how good Lynn is.

After scoring an entertaining 70 runs out of Perth's 173 on Thursday, he took a front row seat for the Lynn show that followed.

"I think he is just dangerous. If you miss your area, it's literally going for six and there aren't too many batsman in the world who can do that. He's probably the new Chris Gayle now that he's sort of finished.

"He just seems to hit the ball for six at will; it's an amazing skill.

"They chased down 170 in 14 overs; that's pretty freakish batting."

For Lynn, the theory behind his success is simple. Aim more the maximum first and foremost.

"If I can't hit a six, I aim for a four. There aren't too many threes, so then twos or ones," he said.

"Generally, the ones are mistimed fours or sixes.