Watch: Lockie Ferguson turns errors into wickets as cannon arm produces run out after initial fielding error

Rising Pune Supergiant cruised to a 61-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore as Virat Kohli's men put in another miserable performance in the 10th edition of the tournament.

Little-known New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson, playing in only his second IPL match, took 2-7 off four superb overs that included the key wicket of AB de Villiers (3).

Ferguson put the clamps on Royal Challengers' run chase through his short-length deliveries and had de Villiers caught at short cover. It was de Villiers' third successive single-digit score in the tournament.

Ferguson then had Stuart Binny caught at fine leg before Imran Tahir (3-18) grabbed three wickets in quick succession and reduced Royal Challengers to 82-8.

The Kiwi fast bowler also contributed to dismissing Kedar Jadhav after poor communication turned into a run out opportunity.

Kohli was the ninth batsman to go when he was deceived by Dan Christian's slower delivery and holed out at deep cover.

"It's hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this," Kohli said.