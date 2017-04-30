Watch: Lockie Ferguson turns errors into wickets as cannon arm produces run out after initial fielding error

Source:SKY
Rising Pune Supergiant cruised to a 61-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore as Virat Kohli's men put in another miserable performance in the 10th edition of the tournament.
Little-known New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson, playing in only his second IPL match, took 2-7 off four superb overs that included the key wicket of AB de Villiers (3).
Ferguson put the clamps on Royal Challengers' run chase through his short-length deliveries and had de Villiers caught at short cover. It was de Villiers' third successive single-digit score in the tournament.
Ferguson then had Stuart Binny caught at fine leg before Imran Tahir (3-18) grabbed three wickets in quick succession and reduced Royal Challengers to 82-8.
The Kiwi fast bowler also contributed to dismissing Kedar Jadhav after poor communication turned into a run out opportunity.
Kohli was the ninth batsman to go when he was deceived by Dan Christian's slower delivery and holed out at deep cover.
"It's hard for a captain to stand here and speak after a performance like this," Kohli said.
"We got to learn and move on from these kind of experiences. We lost the game rather than them winning it."
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport