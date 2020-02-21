Watch as Kyle Jamieson makes dream Test debut for New Zealand, dismissing Indian great Virat Kohli

Kyle Jamieson and Ross Taylor combined to capture the key wicket of India captain Virat Kohli as New Zealand exploited an influential toss in the opening session of the first test today.

Jamieson, playing in his first test, had two early wickets on his test debut and India was 79-3 at lunch. Mayank Agarwal had batted through all of the first session and was 29 not out while Ajinkya Rahane was 19.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson gave his side a huge boost when he won the toss and was able to field first.

The pitch at the Basin Reserve, which had been covered because of light overnight rain, was bright green, moist and promised to give considerable assistance to the bowling side. Heavily overcast conditions also promised to aid swing bowlers.

When Williamson made his decision it was the 26th time in the last 30 tests at the Basin Reserve that the side winning the toss had bowled first.

The pitch proved slow and holding at times but that added to the problems of the batsmen, making timing and strokeplay difficult. There was only a little seam movement but enough to be troubling when the ball was full and well directed.

There was also limited swing but conditions were cold at the start of play and that might become a factor in the warmer afternoon sessions, if the ball stays sound.

Tim Southee made the first breakthrough for New Zealand, dismissing Prithvi Shaw for 16 in the fifth over. At that stage Shaw had scored all of his team's runs and India was 16-1.

Southee delivered a half volley and Shaw was diffident in his footwork as the ball seamed just enough to beat the outside edge and hit off stump.

Jamieson then struck twice, first removing Cheteshwar Pujara for 11 and Kohli, caught by Taylor at first slip, for 2.

They were similar dismissals. Jamieson angled the ball in towards middle and off, Pujara pushed forward and the ball straightened enough to take the outside edge and carry to wicketkeeper B.J. Watling.

Kohli was well forward to a wider delivery which also nipped away, caught the edge and flew to Taylor who took the catch falling back at slip.